One quick thing before jumping in: Tuesday I published a big reported feature about the toxic and emotionally-scarring experiences a dozen women say they had working for Jann Wenner at Rolling Stone. The response has been extraordinary, and already two more women have shared their stories of mistreatment and disrespect under Wenner. I hope you’ll give it a read if you haven’t yet, and check out my month’s-worth of reporting.

Curiously, current Rolling Stone ownership has yet to acknowledge the story, despite releasing a few pieces this week that are reportedly meant to reckon with Wenner’s legacy. It would seem to me that validating the experiences of the women I interviewed would go a long way towards that goal.

Republican Congressman Anthony D’Esposito introduces resolution to expel Santos

To say it’s been a weird few weeks for George Santos feels redundant, but October has been especially strange for the congressman from Long Island. He got 10 more indictments thrown onto his already large pile of indictments. Tomorrow he heads back to court for his next hearing. And next week there will reportedly be a vote on the house floor to expel him. So I thought it was a good time for perhaps the final Daily Santos while our boy is still in office.

(For those of you who are newer to The Handbasket, “The Daily Santos” was a regular feature here earlier this year when George and his web of lies dominated headlines for weeks. I became something of a Santos expert and have continued to follow his antics.)