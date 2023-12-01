Discover more from The Handbasket
Hi, dear Handbasketeers. I’ll be writing at much greater length about the historic expulsion of George Santos from Congress, but wanted to send a quick note with the news. We’ve come so far since my first post on the subject on December 20, 2022.
I’m thrilled for the people of New York’s 3rd Congressional District—many of whom are my family and friends. Soon they’ll have a real representative in DC, and not a conman. And congratulations to all the amazing journalists who helped make this happen.
xo, Marisa
BREAKING: George Santos has been expelled from Congress
We need fireworks for National Handbasket Appreciation Day.
Also, how can the House expel George Washington’s favorite descendent?
Excellent news. And thanks for your reporting on him.