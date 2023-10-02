The Handbasket
Finally! Marion police chief suspended post-raids. Newspaper owner speaks. [UPDATED]
'People buy papers to find out things that they don't know—not to just be reinforced about what they already do know'
Oct 2
•
Marisa Kabas
39
September 2023
Elon Musk crosses the border to Nazi
He's blown past blatant antisemitism and is now aligning with Jew-hating, right wing Germans. What else would you call that?
Sep 30
•
Marisa Kabas
186
2
Project Veritas goes undercover as org with no money
James O'Keefe's baby is about to go kaput.
Sep 22
•
Marisa Kabas
54
Allow myself to reintroduce ... myself
A little refresher on who I am and why I'm here.
Sep 14
•
Marisa Kabas
135
8
Life's a show, and Lauren Boebert only plays one role
Vaping in the middle of 'Beetlejuice' is who she really is.
Sep 13
•
Marisa Kabas
60
5
Bat mitzvah girls and Twitter Nazis
How Jewish art is thriving during a time of overt antisemitism.
Sep 7
•
Marisa Kabas
47
2
Elon Musk is an antisemite
His attack on the Anti-Defamation League is just the latest evidence of his insidious feelings about Jews.
Sep 5
•
Marisa Kabas
161
16
How one magazine is changing the game for trans-inclusive coverage
A recent project from SELF focusing on trans youth in sports shows how legacy media can and must evolve.
Sep 1
•
Marisa Kabas
29
3
August 2023
A convo with 'Marion County Record' owner two weeks post-police raid
“The question of who got the document and where it came from is resolved... So, if everybody knew where it came from, why do you have to have a search…
Aug 29
•
Marisa Kabas
65
6
After Lauri Carleton's murder, store owners reflect on their Pride flags
"You can't let one crazy person somewhere out there deter everything you stand for.”
Aug 24
•
Marisa Kabas
54
4
Dirt on Marion police chief, video of raid published by Kansas newspaper
The Marion County Record isn't pulling any punches.
Aug 21
•
Marisa Kabas
81
7
One week later: Where things stand in Marion
Police Chief Gideon Cody was indeed under investigation for sexual misconduct at his previous job.
Aug 18
•
Marisa Kabas
86
13
